The Ghost of Republican Grievances Past haunts the 2022 midterms

This week, 2020 election conspiracy theories literally took centerstage as Republican primary debates were held across the country. Instead of debating policy, rising GOP stars attempted to one-up each other to prove who was most pro-Trump and pro-Big Lie. MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell spoke to Juanita Tolliver, Eddie Glaude Jr. and Rick Wilson about the future of the Republican party given this reality. May 1, 2022