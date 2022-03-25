The Fate of Mariupol

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    In beleaguered Kyiv, residents have high spirits as they brace for a prolonged fight

    06:34

  • The rising death toll for journalists in Ukraine underscores the dangers they face around the world

    03:09

  • On the front lines in Kyiv

    08:11

  • How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war

    07:57

  • Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

    12:44

  • Rep. Gerry Connolly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t think a diplomatic solution is at hand”

    08:29

  • The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    09:04

  • Putin’s war on Ukraine inflames Russophobia around the world

    02:08

  • Lawmakers traveled to Poland to see firsthand the scope of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis

    06:05

  • Debunking the Kremlin’s vile “denazification” propaganda requires some degree of nuance

    05:59

  • Republicans praise Biden’s ban of Russian oil while blaming him for rising gas prices

    09:10

  • A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the people of Kyiv are prepared for a fight as Russian forces appear poised for a revamped attack on the capital city

    08:36

  • The war’s toll on Ukrainian women and children

    03:44

  • Billions in aid has been sent to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are increasing, but what more can NATO do?

    07:10

  • Amid Ukrainian refugee crisis, a moment of levity in Poland

    01:20

  • Praising Ukrainian citizens for “bravery” simplifies mental toll of war, trauma

    07:39

  • Biden Administration grants temporary protected state to Ukrainians in the U.S.

    02:06

  • Visa, Mastercard among global businesses pressuring Russia

    09:08

  • Reports of discrimination, racism at the Ukrainian border

    06:21

  • Flood of Ukrainian refugees adds to global refugee crisis

    04:18

Ayman Peacock

The Fate of Mariupol

06:50

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, Ukrainian forces are pushing back in some places. But Russian artillery continues to devastate cities like Mariupol. Ukrainian parliament member and Mariupol native Dymitro Gurin joins Michael Steele to discuss the latest updates on the ground.March 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    In beleaguered Kyiv, residents have high spirits as they brace for a prolonged fight

    06:34

  • The rising death toll for journalists in Ukraine underscores the dangers they face around the world

    03:09

  • On the front lines in Kyiv

    08:11

  • How this ends - after warning from Biden, China’s diplomatic assistance could be critical to ending Putin’s war

    07:57

  • Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

    12:44

  • Rep. Gerry Connolly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I don’t think a diplomatic solution is at hand”

    08:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All