The Fate of Mariupol

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, Ukrainian forces are pushing back in some places. But Russian artillery continues to devastate cities like Mariupol. Ukrainian parliament member and Mariupol native Dymitro Gurin joins Michael Steele to discuss the latest updates on the ground.March 25, 2022
