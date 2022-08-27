IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Peacock

Student Debt Relief is a Good Thing — and Biden Has the Data to Prove it

07:27

President Biden is making good on his promise to cancel at least some federal student loans. And while it didn’t take long for Fox to turn it into its latest talking point, the administration has the facts and figures to back up the president’s plan. Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, president of youth-vote mobilization organization NextGen, joins Ayman to discuss.Aug. 27, 2022

