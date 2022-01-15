IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    One year later: Freshman lawmaker recounts her experience inside the Capitol on Jan. 6

    06:45

  Family of Rosanne Boyland still searching for answers 1 year after January 6th

    12:47

  Kazakhstan's President gives "shoot to kill" order as political chaos grows

    02:28

  Actor Martin Kove on the success of "Cobra Kai" and the age of nostalgia in Hollywood

    07:46

  Fmr. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on DOJ'S Jan. 6th probe: "This is a monstrous investigation."

    07:04

  One year later: reclaiming the narrative of January 6th

    07:26

  The problem with how we're preparing students for active shooters

    08:59

  New MSNBC podcast examines the radicalization of a Capitol rioter

    05:12

  Pumping the brakes on the omicron variant

    03:26

  Democrats, we have a problem

    06:45

  Mehdi Hasan shares his questions for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

    02:59

  As Omicron spreads, US still not taking virus seriously

    05:59

  Tom Nichols on keeping the anti-Trump coalition together

    10:04

  Spotify unveils 2021 Wrapped

    07:40

  As SCOTUS prepares to toss Roe v. Wade, Democrats weigh options

    03:54

  Why the NFL suspended Antonio Brown and not Aaron Rodgers

    04:38

  Michigan State Senator on Republicans' refusal to address gun violence in the wake of this week's tragic school shooting

    06:20

  Fmr. Planned Parenthood President warns abortion restrictions are "coming to a state near you."

    06:23

  T'was the session before Christmas

    02:00

  Hollywood fills 2021 with a heaping platter of reboots and remakes

    10:00

Ayman Peacock

Sedition and democracy: Which is winning?

09:38

This week saw the first charges of sedition in connection to January 6. But as the Senate deadlocks on voting rights and SCOTUS shooting down vaccine and testing mandates, is majority rule a thing of the past in America? Maya Wiley, Mark Joseph Stern and David Jolly discuss.Jan. 15, 2022

