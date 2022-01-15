SCOTUS nixes vaccine mandates. What happens next?

The Supreme Court, a fundamentally un-democratic institution, struck down the vaccine and testing mandate implemented by the democratically elected president of the United States. Maya Wiley, Mark Joseph Stern and David Jolly discuss the fallout.Jan. 15, 2022
