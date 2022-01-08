IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Peacock

Republicans cower from calling Jan. 6th terrorism

13:20

On the anniversary of Jan. 6th, Ted Cruz called the Capitol attack “terrorism.” The following day, he apologized for it on Fox News. Why are so many Republicans suddenly scared of using the “T” word? Rep. Ruben Gallego joins to discuss.Jan. 8, 2022

