Republicans cower from calling Jan. 6th terrorism

On the anniversary of Jan. 6th, Ted Cruz called the Capitol attack “terrorism.” The following day, he apologized for it on Fox News. Why are so many Republicans suddenly scared of using the “T” word? Rep. Ruben Gallego joins to discuss.Jan. 8, 2022
UP NEXT
The problem with how we’re preparing students for active shooters
08:59
New MSNBC podcast examines the radicalization of a Capitol rioter
05:12
Pumping the brakes on the omicron variant
03:26
Democrats, we have a problem
06:45
Mehdi Hasan shares his questions for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
02:59
As Omicron spreads, US still not taking virus seriously