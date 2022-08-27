IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pentagon Unveils Plan to Mitigate Civilian Harm In Combat Ops

Nearly a year after the botched U.S. drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians, the Pentagon has released a plan to lay out sweeping changes to reduce risks to civilians in military operations. How will the plan be implemented, and could it lead to substantial change? New York Times journalist Azmat Khan joins Ayman to discuss.Aug. 27, 2022

