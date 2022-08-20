IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Far-right threaten civil war after FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

    07:20

  • Biden secures historic, nigh-unprecedented legislative wins, but can Democrats capitalize on them?

    09:39

  • Trump’s years of politicizing the DOJ

    01:30

  • Consequences of Roe decision extend far beyond abortion access

    05:47

  • Appeals court rules Trump must give tax records to house panel

    06:32

  • The right’s ongoing refusal to concede elections

    06:04

  • Senate Democrats pass Inflation Reduction Act

    09:21

  • CPAC gives Viktor Orbán a warm welcome

    08:48

  • Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on the threat against election workers

    08:06

  • House Oversight Committee subpoenas Smith & Wesson

    01:44

  • DOJ federally charges officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

    04:49

  • Kansas Abortion Vote Shocks Washington

    06:43

  • Democrats’ Midterm Strategy is Akin to ‘Playing with Fire’

    08:06

  • Kansas to vote on protecting abortion rights

    08:21

  • Midterms become battle of truth vs. conspiracy

    03:24

  • White House celebrates Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

    02:02

  • Mothers Against Greg Abbott’s viral ad a new messaging model?

    06:07

  • Senator Hickenlooper Breaks Down How the Surprise IRA Compromise Came About

    08:26

  • Democrats Finally Get Their Messaging Act Together

    05:38

  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney calls out gun manufacturers for not taking responsibility

    06:36

Ayman Peacock

NGO Raids Highlight Injustices Palestinians Face Under Occupation

14:09

Israel‘s raids on Palestinian rights organizations this week shows how the occupation of Palestinian territories is about more than just bombings, violence, and death. It even makes documenting the everyday injustices Palestinians face a challenge. Arab Center Washington Fellow Yousef Munayyer joins Ayman to discuss.Aug. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Far-right threaten civil war after FBI searches Mar-a-Lago

    07:20

  • Biden secures historic, nigh-unprecedented legislative wins, but can Democrats capitalize on them?

    09:39

  • Trump’s years of politicizing the DOJ

    01:30

  • Consequences of Roe decision extend far beyond abortion access

    05:47

  • Appeals court rules Trump must give tax records to house panel

    06:32

  • The right’s ongoing refusal to concede elections

    06:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All