John Eastman And Trump’s Enablers

Donald Trump’s plan to overturn the election required help from people like lawyer John Eastman, who’s emerged as a key figure in the plan to toss out electoral votes on January 6th. But those revelations raise another question: how many other John Eastmans are still out there, posing a threat to our democracy? MSNBC contributor Melissa Murray, journalist Joan Walsh and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson join Ayman to discuss.June 18, 2022