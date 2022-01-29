IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
The forgotten people of Syria02:23
Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war02:19
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Build Back Better: “We don’t have the luxury to give up.”09:05
Two years later, world leaders grapple with what on earth to do to about Covid-1902:35
The week in Republican rage09:08
Planned Parenthood President on providing care in a post-Roe America: “We are exploring all options.”07:36
New details on Trump attempts to overturn 2022 highlight how much work there is to be done05:46
Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid08:33
GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”04:57
U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues04:29
The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic02:15
“Don’t Look Up” smashes Netflix records as it takes on Climate change deniers07:06
DOJ unveils new domestic terrorism unit06:17
Anti-democracy in America06:50
One year later: Freshman lawmaker recounts her experience inside the Capitol on Jan. 606:45
Family of Rosanne Boyland still searching for answers 1 year after January 6th12:47
Kazakhstan's President gives “shoot to kill” order as political chaos grows02:28
Actor Martin Kove on the success of “Cobra Kai” and the age of nostalgia in Hollywood07:46
Fmr. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on DOJ’S Jan. 6th probe: “This is a monstrous investigation.”07:04
Is Georgia turning purple?11:34
Georgia is emerging as a key bellwether state for the midterms. Ayman looks inside new polling that paints a stark picture for Democrats.Jan. 29, 2022
UP NEXT
The forgotten people of Syria02:23
Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war02:19
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Build Back Better: “We don’t have the luxury to give up.”09:05
Two years later, world leaders grapple with what on earth to do to about Covid-1902:35
The week in Republican rage09:08
Planned Parenthood President on providing care in a post-Roe America: “We are exploring all options.”07:36