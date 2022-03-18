Is a peace deal in Ukraine possible?

Russia and Ukraine have been consistently engaged in peace talks and made significant progress this week. Former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes joins Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss whether or not Putin is actually negotiating in good faith.March 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Putin’s war on Ukraine inflames Russophobia around the world
02:08
Lawmakers traveled to Poland to see firsthand the scope of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis
06:05
Debunking the Kremlin’s vile “denazification” propaganda requires some degree of nuance
05:59
Republicans praise Biden’s ban of Russian oil while blaming him for rising gas prices
09:10
A former adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the people of Kyiv are prepared for a fight as Russian forces appear poised for a revamped attack on the capital city