Insight into Putin’s inner circle

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stalls, Vladimir Putin’s inner circle has shrunk and he has grown increasingly isolated. Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar joins Ayman Mohyeldin to provide insight into the Russian President’s inner circle.March 18, 2022
