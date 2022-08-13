IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    The right’s ongoing refusal to concede elections

    06:04

  • Senate Democrats pass Inflation Reduction Act

    09:21

  • CPAC gives Viktor Orbán a warm welcome

    08:48

  • Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on the threat against election workers

    08:06

  • House Oversight Committee subpoenas Smith & Wesson

    01:44

  • DOJ federally charges officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

    04:49

  • Kansas Abortion Vote Shocks Washington

    06:43

  • Democrats’ Midterm Strategy is Akin to ‘Playing with Fire’

    08:06

  • Kansas to vote on protecting abortion rights

    08:21

  • Midterms become battle of truth vs. conspiracy

    03:24

  • White House celebrates Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

    02:02

  • Mothers Against Greg Abbott’s viral ad a new messaging model?

    06:07

  • Senator Hickenlooper Breaks Down How the Surprise IRA Compromise Came About

    08:26

  • Democrats Finally Get Their Messaging Act Together

    05:38

  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney calls out gun manufacturers for not taking responsibility

    06:36

  • The threat future doctors face in a post-Roe America

    07:41

  • The media's role in the January 6th hearings

    09:56

  • Black Churches in Georgia take on the voting rights fight

    05:13

  • Reflecting on the January 6th Committee’s Latest Public Hearing

    08:59

  • John Bolton Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

    07:45

Ayman Peacock

Five Years Later: Safeguarding Against Another Charlottesville

06:12

As the U.S. marks 5 years since the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Biden met with a group of historians to talk through his approach to crises facing his presidency. The group raised alarms about threats to democracy both at home and abroad — and went as far as to compare those threats to the pre-Civil War era. Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them,” joins the show to weigh in.Aug. 13, 2022

