Five Years Later: Safeguarding Against Another Charlottesville

As the U.S. marks 5 years since the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Biden met with a group of historians to talk through his approach to crises facing his presidency. The group raised alarms about threats to democracy both at home and abroad — and went as far as to compare those threats to the pre-Civil War era. Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them,” joins the show to weigh in.Aug. 13, 2022