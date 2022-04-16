IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Peacock

Finland & Sweden may join NATO - What about Ukraine?

08:20

If part of Putin’s strategy in invading Ukraine was to scare European countries out of wanting to join NATO, that plan has backfired. But if Finland and Sweden may now get a green light on membership, Ayman and former US ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder discuss: Why didn't Ukraine?April 16, 2022

