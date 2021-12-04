Enes Kanter Freedom’s journey to citizenship

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom recently became a U.S. citizen and, along with it, gave himself a new last name — Freedom. The politically outspoken NBA star joins Ayman to talk about what led him to this point and what comes next.Dec. 4, 2021
New Adele album brings tears to ‘Sad Girl Autumn’
09:18
What the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict means for the future of White Vigilantism
09:28
John Leguizamo on Rittenhouse verdict and new comic book series, which explores the structural racism built into the American criminal justice system
07:32
Rep. Maloney: “Rejecting violence shouldn’t be a partisan issue”
07:22
American journalist Danny Fenster back in U.S. after 6 month imprisonment in Myanmar
00:59
Guns or butter: Sen. Manchin continues to count pennies in the wrong places