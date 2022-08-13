Donald Trump's Overflowing Bucket of Legal Woes

While the full details of the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home are still emerging, we know the warrant was connected to the former president’s mishandling of White House records. And, according to new reporting, Trump’s allies are concerned that further damaging information about the former president could become public. Former Obama State Department official Joel Rubin weighs in, along with former Watergate assistant prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks.Aug. 13, 2022