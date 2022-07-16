Dispelling Trump's Radical Spell Before 2024

The House 1/6 Committee showed this week how influential Trump’s words were in radicalizing his supporters — and how powerful they could’ve been to stop the insurrection once it had begun. Capitol rioter Stephen Ayers was able to escape that force, but there are many that haven’t. And as Trump prepares for another likely presidential bid, MSNBC columnist Ruth Ben-Ghiat and Ayman discuss: What can be done to break his radical spell before 2024?July 16, 2022