IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Jason Kander’s battle with PTSD

    06:54

  • Longtime abortion-rights activist on the economic consequences of abortion bans

    07:34

  • The economic cost of abortion bans

    02:42

  • How "Ms. Marvel" is changing Muslim representation in Hollywood

    07:37

  • Georgia grand jury investigation closing in on Former President Trump

    07:52

  • Oath Keeper charged with bringing explosives to D.C. on January 6th

    06:08

  • Local prosecutors try to fight back as states restrict abortion access

    06:38

  • Supreme Court’s latest radicalization goes far beyond abortion rights

    08:00

  • The threat to abortion access in purple states

    10:04

  • The latest increase in anti-LGBTQ legislation is taking a toll on queer youth

    04:30

  • MN Attorney General vows to protect abortions rights in his state

    07:03

  • The conspiratorial homophobia of 2022 is deeply rooted in American history

    06:45

  • Will SCOTUS make good on Justice Thomas’ threat to “reconsider” landmark cases like Griswold and Obergefell?

    09:12

  • What the Supreme Court’s concealed carry decision means for the future of gun legislation

    06:03

  • Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) on the DOJ’s expanding investigation into the Capitol attack

    06:55

  • Just how many Republicans requested a pardon after the Capitol insurrection?

    06:12

  • How Roe’s reversal will impact incarcerated women

    05:05

  • Inside Trump’s Arizona pressure campaign

    05:14

  • Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) on landmark new gun legislation and calls for an abortion “national emergency”

    07:28

  • After Roe Ruling, Other Constitutional Rights Could Be Next

    08:04

Ayman Peacock

Dispelling Trump's Radical Spell Before 2024

09:41

The House 1/6 Committee showed this week how influential Trump’s words were in radicalizing his supporters — and how powerful they could’ve been to stop the insurrection once it had begun. Capitol rioter Stephen Ayers was able to escape that force, but there are many that haven’t. And as Trump prepares for another likely presidential bid, MSNBC columnist Ruth Ben-Ghiat and Ayman discuss: What can be done to break his radical spell before 2024?July 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Jason Kander’s battle with PTSD

    06:54

  • Longtime abortion-rights activist on the economic consequences of abortion bans

    07:34

  • The economic cost of abortion bans

    02:42

  • How "Ms. Marvel" is changing Muslim representation in Hollywood

    07:37

  • Georgia grand jury investigation closing in on Former President Trump

    07:52

  • Oath Keeper charged with bringing explosives to D.C. on January 6th

    06:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All