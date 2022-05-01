Debating the GOP’s double standard after Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) had another very bad week

Controversial Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn had another very bad week. On Tuesday he was cited for bringing a loaded handgun to an airport, again, and the following day he was criticized by a senior member of his own party, when his home state Senator Thom Tillis called for a bipartisan investigation of Cawthorn for possible insider trading. MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell spoke to Juanita Tolliver, Eddie Glaude Jr. and Rick Wilson about the GOP’s double standard between how they handle controversial members of their party versus how they treat Democrats for far more minor offenses.May 1, 2022