IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats’ Midterm Strategy is Akin to ‘Playing with Fire’

    08:06

  • Kansas to vote on protecting abortion rights

    08:21

  • Midterms become battle of truth vs. conspiracy

    03:24

  • White House celebrates Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

    02:02

  • Mothers Against Greg Abbott’s viral ad a new messaging model?

    06:07

  • Senator Hickenlooper Breaks Down How the Surprise IRA Compromise Came About

    08:26

  • Democrats Finally Get Their Messaging Act Together

    05:38

  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney calls out gun manufacturers for not taking responsibility

    06:36

  • The threat future doctors face in a post-Roe America

    07:41

  • The media's role in the January 6th hearings

    09:56

  • Black Churches in Georgia take on the voting rights fight

    05:13

  • Reflecting on the January 6th Committee’s Latest Public Hearing

    08:59

  • John Bolton Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

    07:45

  • Russian missile strike in Ukraine kills 4-year-old girl

    06:10

  • Colorado Secretary of State refuses extradition of anyone traveling to her state for abortion care

    05:00

  • Saudi Arabia Embassy Spokesperson says Biden’s visit was good for the region

    07:28

  • Christian Nationalism Appears Ascendant in GOP Politics

    09:31

  • Religious leaders join legal fight against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

    01:25

  • President Biden holds controversial meeting with Saudi Crown Prince

    08:27

  • Fmr. Federal Judge: “The only thing we can do is expand the Supreme Court.”

    08:38

Ayman Peacock

Could DOJ Charges Mean Justice for Breonna Taylor?

07:51

More than two years after Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police, the Justice Department announced federal charges against officers involved in the raid. Civil rights attorney and former prosecutor David Henderson joins the show to weigh in.Aug. 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Democrats’ Midterm Strategy is Akin to ‘Playing with Fire’

    08:06

  • Kansas to vote on protecting abortion rights

    08:21

  • Midterms become battle of truth vs. conspiracy

    03:24

  • White House celebrates Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

    02:02

  • Mothers Against Greg Abbott’s viral ad a new messaging model?

    06:07

  • Senator Hickenlooper Breaks Down How the Surprise IRA Compromise Came About

    08:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All