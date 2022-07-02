IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Peacock

Combatting the GOP-Packed Court of Minority Rule

12:43

We’re living in a vastly different country than we were last week, thanks to a number of radical decisions by the GOP-packed Supreme Court. What’s more troubling, Ayman says, is that more (potentially) damaging decisions could be ahead from this court of minority rule. So with lifetime appointments for these justices, Indivisible's Meagan Hatcher-Mays and Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern join Ayman to discuss: is there any way to push back?July 2, 2022

