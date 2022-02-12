CIA accused of secret data collection

Two U.S. Senators accused the CIA of conducting secret bulk collection of data on Americans, outside of the law. ACLU attorney Patrick Toomey joins Ayman to discuss what privacy concerns Americans should have.Feb. 12, 2022
UP NEXT
‘This is the right step’: New Jersey governor lifts school mask mandate
05:33
Amir Locke Family Attorney: Minneapolis Police Department has a “credibility problem”
07:01
Minneapolis police kill Amir Locke while serving “no-knock” warrant
05:15
The 2022 Beijing Olympics will be the first games to use almost 100% artificial snow
02:21
An ode to the G.O.A.T - Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons