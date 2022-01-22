IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid

    08:33

  • GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”

    04:57

  • U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues

    04:29

  • The Gaslighting GOP

    03:38

  • The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic

    02:15

  • “Don’t Look Up” smashes Netflix records as it takes on Climate change deniers

    07:06

  • DOJ unveils new domestic terrorism unit

    06:17

  • Anti-democracy in America

    06:50

  • One year later: Freshman lawmaker recounts her experience inside the Capitol on Jan. 6

    06:45

  • Family of Rosanne Boyland still searching for answers 1 year after January 6th

    12:47

  • Kazakhstan's President gives “shoot to kill” order as political chaos grows

    02:28

  • Actor Martin Kove on the success of “Cobra Kai” and the age of nostalgia in Hollywood

    07:46

  • Fmr. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on DOJ’S Jan. 6th probe: “This is a monstrous investigation.”

    07:04

  • One year later: reclaiming the narrative of January 6th

    07:26

  • The problem with how we’re preparing students for active shooters

    08:59

  • New MSNBC podcast examines the radicalization of a Capitol rioter

    05:12

  • Pumping the brakes on the omicron variant

    03:26

  • Democrats, we have a problem

    06:45

  • Mehdi Hasan shares his questions for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

    02:59

  • As Omicron spreads, US still not taking virus seriously

    05:59

Ayman Peacock

Biden’s sophomore slump

11:34

President Biden starts off year two of his presidency with a low approval rating and nothing but roadblocks for his agenda. What can he get done? Ayman is joined by Rep. Mark Pocan.Jan. 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid

    08:33

  • GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”

    04:57

  • U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues

    04:29

  • The Gaslighting GOP

    03:38

  • The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic

    02:15

  • “Don’t Look Up” smashes Netflix records as it takes on Climate change deniers

    07:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All