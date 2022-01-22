Biden’s sophomore slump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid08:33
GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”04:57
U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues04:29
The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic02:15
“Don’t Look Up” smashes Netflix records as it takes on Climate change deniers07:06
DOJ unveils new domestic terrorism unit06:17
Anti-democracy in America06:50
One year later: Freshman lawmaker recounts her experience inside the Capitol on Jan. 606:45
Family of Rosanne Boyland still searching for answers 1 year after January 6th12:47
Kazakhstan's President gives “shoot to kill” order as political chaos grows02:28
Actor Martin Kove on the success of “Cobra Kai” and the age of nostalgia in Hollywood07:46
Fmr. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on DOJ’S Jan. 6th probe: “This is a monstrous investigation.”07:04
One year later: reclaiming the narrative of January 6th07:26
The problem with how we’re preparing students for active shooters08:59
New MSNBC podcast examines the radicalization of a Capitol rioter05:12
Pumping the brakes on the omicron variant03:26
Democrats, we have a problem06:45
Mehdi Hasan shares his questions for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema02:59
As Omicron spreads, US still not taking virus seriously05:59
Biden’s sophomore slump11:34
President Biden starts off year two of his presidency with a low approval rating and nothing but roadblocks for his agenda. What can he get done? Ayman is joined by Rep. Mark Pocan.Jan. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid08:33
GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”04:57
U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues04:29
The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic02:15
“Don’t Look Up” smashes Netflix records as it takes on Climate change deniers07:06