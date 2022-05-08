IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Peacock

Biden changes tone calling MAGA the most "extreme political movement in history"

08:46

President Biden is taking off the bipartisan gloves casting Republicans for the first time as extremists threatening the rights of women and LGBTQ people. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Anushay Hossain, Mara Gay, and Alencia Johnson on the political implications on Biden's new tone heading into the midterms.May 8, 2022

