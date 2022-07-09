Ayman: It’s Been a Bad Week for Donald Trump

It’s been a big week for Donald Trump — and not in a good way. Not only has the 1/6 select committee secured testimony from former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, but in Georgia, an ongoing criminal investigation into the former president’s potential election interference is also heating up. Reporter and MSNBC political contributor Greg Bluestein, as well as civil rights lawyer and CNBC contributor David Henderson, join Ayman to discuss this week’s news.July 9, 2022