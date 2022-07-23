Ayman: 1/6 Was About an Ego That Couldn't Accept Defeat

After Thursday night’s primetime 1/6 hearing, there remains much we don’t know about what Donald Trump was doing during his 187 minutes of inaction. But we do know his staffers urged him to do something, anything to stop the violence at the Capitol — and the former president couldn’t let go of his ‘Big Lie.’ Susan Del Percio, Danielle Moodie and David Henderson join Ayman to discuss.July 23, 2022