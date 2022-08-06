IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Peacock

After Brittney Griner Sentencing, Here's What's Next in Her Case

10:19

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug smuggling and possession charges. Russia says it’s willing to discuss a prisoner swap deal with the U.S. through diplomatic channels — but how long will those talks take, and how will they end? Jamil Jaffer, former associate counsel to President George W. Bush, joins the show to discuss.Aug. 6, 2022

