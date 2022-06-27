Will SCOTUS make good on Justice Thomas’ threat to “reconsider” landmark cases like Griswold and Obergefell?

Is Roe just the beginning? That’s the question looming over Americans after the Supreme Court reversed nearly half a century of precedent to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion. Specific arguments in Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurrence lead many legal observers to believe that other famous cases like Lawrence v. Texas, Griswold v. Connecticut, and Obergefell v. Hodges may soon be in jeopardy. MSNBC’s Michael Steele spoke with former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis and civil rights activist Jim Obergefell about their concerns.June 27, 2022