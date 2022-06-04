Will New Nuclear Findings Spur A Resurrected Deal With Iran?

Arms control experts say Iran has enriched enough uranium that it could be a matter of days – rather than weeks or months – before it’s amassed enough to build an atomic bomb. But as MSNBC political analyst Peter Beinart explains, that’s exactly what the 2015 nuclear deal was preventing. “And it was torpedoed by Donald Trump and his supporters.” He joins Ayman to discuss the prospects of resurrecting the 2015 agreement — or creating a new one entirely.June 4, 2022