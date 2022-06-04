IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Local Officials Can Prevent Gun Violence In Their Cities

    11:36

  • Republicans Are Plotting To Contest Elections In Michigan

    12:30
    Will New Nuclear Findings Spur A Resurrected Deal With Iran?

    11:41
    White House leans toward $10,000 in student debt forgiveness

    01:23

  • The growing conspiracy bloc of the GOP is poised to seize even more power

    07:42

  • Red states are unprepared for a post-Roe v. Wade baby boom

    04:25

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones on gun reform: “I am outraged that Congress has failed to act”

    08:13

  • President Biden Issues Police Reform Executive Order

    01:21

  • The American Exceptionalism of Gun Massacres

    03:40

  • Sen. Whitehouse on gun control and the power of the NRA

    04:32

  • The group of lawyers working to hold Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other election deniers accountable

    04:43

  • The Shifting Police Narrative Around The Uvalde Massacre

    18:54

  • How GOP Talk of "Evil" Dodges Discussion of Gun Control

    09:02

  • Leaked Xinjiang Police Files Detail Abuse of Uyghurs In China

    07:48

  • Former Trump Administration Official Miles Taylor Announces Departure From the GOP

    08:45

  • Former ICC Official: “it is challenging but not impossible” to hold leaders like Putin accountable

    06:21

  • Fmr. Secretary of Education calls GOP assault on education “deeply disturbing” 

    07:12

  • Trump allies Thomas Barrack and Steve Wynn in legal trouble

    01:45

  • Madison Cawthorn loses primary battle

    07:40

  • The January 6th Committee has key new evidence ahead of their public hearings

    07:28

Ayman Mohyeldin

Will New Nuclear Findings Spur A Resurrected Deal With Iran?

11:41

Arms control experts say Iran has enriched enough uranium that it could be a matter of days – rather than weeks or months – before it’s amassed enough to build an atomic bomb. But as MSNBC political analyst Peter Beinart explains, that’s exactly what the 2015 nuclear deal was preventing. “And it was torpedoed by Donald Trump and his supporters.” He joins Ayman to discuss the prospects of resurrecting the 2015 agreement — or creating a new one entirely.June 4, 2022

