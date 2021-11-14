Why Trump and his allies can’t be allowed to run out the clock on the January 6 investigation

20 years ago, top members of the Bush Administration cooperated with the 9/11 Commission’s investigation. In the months since the January 6th insurrection, all we’ve seen from former President Trump and his allies have been attempts to slow down and stonewall investigators. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin explains why it’s so important to get to the bottom of what led to the events of that day.Nov. 14, 2021