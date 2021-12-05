Why the NFL suspended Antonio Brown and not Aaron Rodgers

This week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was suspended for three games for violating the NFL's COVID policy because he “misrepresented” his vaccination status. Now, the NFL is being accused of a double standard, after it failed to suspend Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers for lying about his vaccination status. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down the reason behind that disparity with comedians Dean Obeidallah and Aida Rodriguez.Dec. 5, 2021