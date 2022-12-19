Why Can’t Republicans Quit Donald Trump?

When one considers the January 6th Committee’s criminal referral charges, on top of Republicans’ poor performance in the midterms, and on top of the now-infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes… one can be forgiven for wondering why Donald Trump still holds total control over the GOP. MSNBC’s Michael Steele spoke to New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster about what could finally drive a wedge between the former President and the Republican Party.Dec. 19, 2022