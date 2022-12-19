IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Why Can’t Republicans Quit Donald Trump?

    09:56
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gerry Connolly: “Donald Trump has to face his reckoning.”

    09:06

  • Kevin McCarthy’s path to Speaker is in peril

    08:08

  • Who controls the PA state legislature?

    07:19

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones on the Respect for Marriage Act, and what’s next after his term in Congress ends

    06:06

  • Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak

    08:00

  • Sandy Hook families push for change, decade after shooting

    08:39

  • Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

    05:54

  • Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP

    09:29

  • Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax fraud in his company

    02:37

  • Jury finds Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy

    09:17

  • Rep. Barbara Lee calls Trump’s meeting with a white supremacist “shameful” but “not surprising”

    10:37

  • Democratic organizers have one message for donors: 2024 starts now

    05:58

  • Election Deniers May Have Lost, But Election Denialism Is Far From Dead

    07:02

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Legacy and Final Political Masterclass

    11:43

  • Underwhelming midterms performance sparks GOP blame game

    08:07

  • Democrats defy midterm expectations, make historic gains in state legislatures

    08:20

  • How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence

    06:34

  • Democrats make final case to voters before midterms

    09:20

  • Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

    09:36

Ayman Mohyeldin

Why Can’t Republicans Quit Donald Trump?

09:56

When one considers the January 6th Committee’s criminal referral charges, on top of Republicans’ poor performance in the midterms, and on top of the now-infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes… one can be forgiven for wondering why Donald Trump still holds total control over the GOP. MSNBC’s Michael Steele spoke to New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster about what could finally drive a wedge between the former President and the Republican Party.Dec. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Why Can’t Republicans Quit Donald Trump?

    09:56
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gerry Connolly: “Donald Trump has to face his reckoning.”

    09:06

  • Kevin McCarthy’s path to Speaker is in peril

    08:08

  • Who controls the PA state legislature?

    07:19

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones on the Respect for Marriage Act, and what’s next after his term in Congress ends

    06:06

  • Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All