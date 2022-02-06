Russian President Vladimir Putin is once again trying to disrupt world order. It's a play he tried again and again, whether it's election interference, poisoning opposition leaders or invading other countries. MSNBCs Ayman Mohyeldin is joined by William Taylor, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine to discuss whether we’re spending too much time trying to find a solution with Russia, and more importantly, why Americans should care.Feb. 6, 2022
Sen. John Kennedy’s “Supreme” double standard
02:24
Conservative messaging on crime spike misses the mark
03:16
Now Playing
Why Americans should care about Ukraine
07:26
UP NEXT
Who is Edward Blum?
02:03
Rep. Stansbury: “The moment demands that new leaders step up.”
08:20
Rep. Cicilline: Ukrainians are “prepared to fight for their own democracy”