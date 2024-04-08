IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why a Palestinian American doctor walked out of a Biden meeting with Muslim leaders
April 8, 202406:53
    Why a Palestinian American doctor walked out of a Biden meeting with Muslim leaders

Ayman Mohyeldin

Why a Palestinian American doctor walked out of a Biden meeting with Muslim leaders

06:53

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, a Palestinian American emergency medicine physician, was one of six Muslim American community leaders who met with President Biden last week. And just five minutes in, he walked out. Dr. Ahmad tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that he left the meeting at the White House “to communicate a “tone of urgency, a tone of anger, and a tone of grieving, and just let him know that this is how this entire community is feeling.”April 8, 2024

