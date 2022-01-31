IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Who is Edward Blum?02:03
UP NEXT
Rep. Stansbury: “The moment demands that new leaders step up.”08:20
Rep. Cicilline: Ukrainians are “prepared to fight for their own democracy”07:31
Denial of heart transplant to unvaccinated patient has anti-vaxx community up in arms01:57
How Republicans are canceling culture01:59
Poll: 50% of Georgia GOP primary voters unswayed by Trump endorsement05:41
Five years after Trump’s Muslim ban, families are still suffering06:30
Russian media reportedly questions if Tucker Carlson trained by Russian government02:37
The forgotten people of Syria02:23
Deadly attacks in Yemen, one year after Biden promised to end war02:19
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Build Back Better: “We don’t have the luxury to give up.”09:05
Two years later, world leaders grapple with what on earth to do to about Covid-1902:35
The week in Republican rage09:08
Planned Parenthood President on providing care in a post-Roe America: “We are exploring all options.”07:36
New details on Trump attempts to overturn 2022 highlight how much work there is to be done05:46
Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid08:33
GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”04:57
U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues04:29
The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic02:15
MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin takes a look at the conservative activist on a mission to end affirmative action, one Supreme Court case at time. Jan. 31, 2022
Now Playing
Who is Edward Blum?02:03
UP NEXT
Rep. Stansbury: “The moment demands that new leaders step up.”08:20
Rep. Cicilline: Ukrainians are “prepared to fight for their own democracy”07:31
Denial of heart transplant to unvaccinated patient has anti-vaxx community up in arms01:57
How Republicans are canceling culture01:59
Poll: 50% of Georgia GOP primary voters unswayed by Trump endorsement05:41