IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kevin McCarthy’s path to Speaker is in peril

    08:08
  • Now Playing

    Who controls the PA state legislature?

    07:19
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Mondaire Jones on the Respect for Marriage Act, and what’s next after his term in Congress ends

    06:06

  • Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak

    08:00

  • Sandy Hook families push for change, decade after shooting

    08:39

  • Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

    05:54

  • Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP

    09:29

  • Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax fraud in his company

    02:37

  • Jury finds Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy

    09:17

  • Rep. Barbara Lee calls Trump’s meeting with a white supremacist “shameful” but “not surprising”

    10:37

  • Democratic organizers have one message for donors: 2024 starts now

    05:58

  • Election Deniers May Have Lost, But Election Denialism Is Far From Dead

    07:02

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Legacy and Final Political Masterclass

    11:43

  • Underwhelming midterms performance sparks GOP blame game

    08:07

  • Democrats defy midterm expectations, make historic gains in state legislatures

    08:20

  • How far-right rhetoric can lead to real-world violence

    06:34

  • Democrats make final case to voters before midterms

    09:20

  • Katie Hobbs talks voter intimidation in Arizona as early voting is underway

    09:36

  • Early voting underway as Democrats make final case to voters

    12:11

  • In a Post-Roe America, Doctors are Increasingly Willing to get Political

    06:49

Ayman Mohyeldin

Who controls the PA state legislature?

07:19

More than a month after the midterms, it’s still not clear who will control Pennsylvania’s state legislature. Democrats won a majority of the seats, but after one lawmaker passed away and two others resigned to take other roles in government, Republicans are claiming they now have a mandate to control the chamber. PA State Representative Joanna McClinton spoke to MSNBC’s Michael Steele about this mess and Democrats’ next move in the commonwealth.Dec. 18, 2022

  • Kevin McCarthy’s path to Speaker is in peril

    08:08
  • Now Playing

    Who controls the PA state legislature?

    07:19
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Mondaire Jones on the Respect for Marriage Act, and what’s next after his term in Congress ends

    06:06

  • Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak

    08:00

  • Sandy Hook families push for change, decade after shooting

    08:39

  • Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

    05:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All