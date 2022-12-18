Who controls the PA state legislature?

More than a month after the midterms, it’s still not clear who will control Pennsylvania’s state legislature. Democrats won a majority of the seats, but after one lawmaker passed away and two others resigned to take other roles in government, Republicans are claiming they now have a mandate to control the chamber. PA State Representative Joanna McClinton spoke to MSNBC’s Michael Steele about this mess and Democrats’ next move in the commonwealth.Dec. 18, 2022