Whatever happened to the Republicans being the “big tent” party?
12:44
The Republican Party used to pride itself on being a “big tent” party. They wanted as many people as possible to come together under the guiding principles of small government, free trade and personal responsibility. To be a Republican now, there’s only one requirement: complete and total subservience to Donald Trump. Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele shares his thoughts on the party’s shrinking tent and speaks with his panelists about the future of the GOP.Feb. 21, 2022
