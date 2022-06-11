IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What We Learned from the First January 6th Hearing

Ayman Mohyeldin

What We Learned from the First January 6th Hearing

15:41

The first January 6th hearing revealed a lot about what was happening in the White House in the leadup to the insurrection: Trump’s inner circle knew he’d lost the election and that it was legitimate, and told him that. And they knew it was dangerous to pretend the election was stolen — but Trump did it anyway. Barb McQuade, Tara Setmayer and Danielle Moodie join Ayman to parse out takeaways.June 11, 2022

    What We Learned from the First January 6th Hearing

