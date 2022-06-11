What We Learned from the First January 6th Hearing

The first January 6th hearing revealed a lot about what was happening in the White House in the leadup to the insurrection: Trump’s inner circle knew he’d lost the election and that it was legitimate, and told him that. And they knew it was dangerous to pretend the election was stolen — but Trump did it anyway. Barb McQuade, Tara Setmayer and Danielle Moodie join Ayman to parse out takeaways.June 11, 2022