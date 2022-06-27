IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ayman Mohyeldin

What the Supreme Court’s concealed carry decision means for the future of gun legislation

06:03

This week, the Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old gun law, expanding concealed carry rights. MSNBC’s Michael Steele spoke to Michael Waldman, President of the Brennan Center for Justice, about the significance of the decision and what impact it could have on other existing gun laws. June 27, 2022

