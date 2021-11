Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges, after he shot three people, killing two of them, in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. But the implications of that "not guilty" verdict stretch far outside of the walls of a courtroom. MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell spoke to Shavar Jeffries, a civil rights attorney, Maria Hinojosa, founder and President of Futuro Media, and Cristela Alonzo, a comedian and Actor, about the verdict and the rise in vigilante justice. Nov. 21, 2021