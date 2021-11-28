What reaction to Rep. Boebert’s bigotry says about GOP

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is under fire for Islamophobic comments about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has finally responded, but failed to condemn her comments and the far-right congresswoman is unlikely to face any real consequences. What does the lack of a strong reaction to Boebert’s bigotry say about the state of the GOP? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down the controversy and speaks to Adam Wren, Danielle Moodie and Jena Friedman about the takeover of the GOP by the fringe.Nov. 28, 2021