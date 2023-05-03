IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Washington Gov. Jay Inslee pushes back on the GOP's authoritarianism

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    State Rep. Zooey Zephyr On Her Continued Fight For Trans Rights

    08:25

  • State Sen. Mallory McMorrow on how she’s turning Michigan into the “anti-Florida”

    06:06

  • Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s fight to preserve abortion access

    08:57

  • Ayman Mohyeldin knocks down the GOP’s 'For the Kids' arguments

    04:47

  • Congresswoman Lee calls abortion pill ruling “the most dangerous decision since Roe”

    07:05

  • Michael Cohen's Lawyer calls Southern District of New York’s conduct “abusive”

    10:26

  • Michael Cohen's Lawyer calls Southern District of New York’s conduct “abusive”

    10:26

  • Rep. Ted Lieu on Trump indictment: 'It is a solemn moment for America'

    05:38

  • Congressman Swalwell: “Our criminal justice system will survive this test"

    08:47

  • How Wyoming's governor is testing legislative pathways to ban abortion pill

    02:25

  • The Ultimate Guide to the Trump-Daniels Saga

    04:46

  • Rep. Judy Chu on being the target of the right’s new McCarthyism

    08:18

  • Biden Budget Proposal Catches House Republicans Flat-Footed 

    08:15

  • "Drag Race" star Eureka O'Hara on Tennessee's drag show ban

    07:39

  • State attorneys general on reproductive rights

    12:05

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on her 2024 Senate bid

    11:39

  • Safety concerns raised over Kevin McCarthy giving Tucker Carlson exclusive Jan 6. footage

    10:19

  • E.U. Ambassador to U.S. talks one year of Russian war in Ukraine

    09:58

  • The fight for democracy in Wisconsin as seat opens in the state’s Supreme Court

    08:00

Ayman Mohyeldin

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee pushes back on the GOP's authoritarianism

10:08

As the Republican Party continues to double down on their authoritarianism, Democratic-led states like Washington are pushing back. Washington Governor Jay Inslee speaks with MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin on his recent legislative victories including a ban on selling AR-15-style rifles, securing a three-year supply of the abortion pill mifepristone, and providing a safe haven for transgender people.May 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Washington Gov. Jay Inslee pushes back on the GOP's authoritarianism

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    State Rep. Zooey Zephyr On Her Continued Fight For Trans Rights

    08:25

  • State Sen. Mallory McMorrow on how she’s turning Michigan into the “anti-Florida”

    06:06

  • Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s fight to preserve abortion access

    08:57

  • Ayman Mohyeldin knocks down the GOP’s 'For the Kids' arguments

    04:47

  • Congresswoman Lee calls abortion pill ruling “the most dangerous decision since Roe”

    07:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All