IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Unprecedented tragedy unfolding in Gaza, warns UN agency

    04:20

  • John Kirby on possible ground invasion: The IDF makes their own decisions

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    Voices and faces of war seen and heard from inside Gaza

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Richard Engel: Israeli ground offensive may be delayed

    02:35

  •  IDF Spokesperson on impending ground offensive in Gaza, death of Israeli soldier

    17:02

  • Personal stories from family of hostages amid Israel-Hamas conflict

    04:19

  • IDF soldier killed, three more injured after raid on Gaza border 

    02:37

  • 'Continuous flow' of aid into Gaza to begin Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to Middle East says

    08:21

  • Detroit synagogue president fatally stabbed near home 

    01:22

  • Fmr. Director of U.S. Hostage Rescue: How teams work to bring hostages home

    08:18

  •  Deputy Palestinian Amb. to the UN: Now is the time to be courageous

    06:58

  • IDF says one of its tanks accidentally fired on Egyptian position

    00:43

  • Israel and Hezbollah exchange warnings as Gaza ground invasion looms

    03:41

  • More aid and foreign nationals still waiting to cross border at Rafah

    02:48

  • 'Everything is running out, including hope.' A doctor's take on the dire situation in Gaza

    04:59

  • 'I’m terrified of their safety right now': Family of Hamas hostages speaks out

    05:33

  • Biden aims to strike careful balance in Israel trip

    07:04

  • Maddow on her Latest New Book

    13:47

  • Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses civilian casualties' concern

    07:47

  • Video shows devastation in Gaza City after airstrike on residential area

    04:21

Ayman Mohyeldin

Voices and faces of war seen and heard from inside Gaza

04:47

Ayman Mohyeldin shares some of the anger, fear, frustration and loss expressed in the faces and voices of people inside the Gaza Strip.Oct. 23, 2023

  • Unprecedented tragedy unfolding in Gaza, warns UN agency

    04:20

  • John Kirby on possible ground invasion: The IDF makes their own decisions

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    Voices and faces of war seen and heard from inside Gaza

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Richard Engel: Israeli ground offensive may be delayed

    02:35

  •  IDF Spokesperson on impending ground offensive in Gaza, death of Israeli soldier

    17:02

  • Personal stories from family of hostages amid Israel-Hamas conflict

    04:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All