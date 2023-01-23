IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Vice President Harris speaks on 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

    09:32
  • UP NEXT

    NM Secretary of State on the rise of political violence 

    08:19

  • California’s extreme weather undeniably connected to climate change

    06:50

  • Trump’s troubles mount as special counsel ramps up investigation

    11:21

  • GOP distracts from unpopular agenda with culture war fantasies

    03:04

  • Democrats grow frustrated with White House response to Biden documents probe

    04:26

  • Freshman Rep. Daniel Goldman reflects on a chaotic first few days in office

    09:53

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett blasts the House GOP’s marathon Speaker debacle

    11:18

  • Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state

    02:29

  • Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on the chaos within the GOP and election denialism

    07:15

  • Why Can’t Republicans Quit Donald Trump?

    09:56

  • Rep. Gerry Connolly: “Donald Trump has to face his reckoning.”

    09:06

  • Kevin McCarthy’s path to Speaker is in peril

    08:08

  • Who controls the PA state legislature?

    07:19

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones on the Respect for Marriage Act, and what’s next after his term in Congress ends

    06:13

  • Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak

    08:01

  • Sandy Hook families push for change, decade after shooting

    08:39

  • Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

    06:01

  • Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP

    09:29

  • Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax fraud in his company

    02:37

Ayman Mohyeldin

Vice President Harris speaks on 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

09:32

Today should have marked the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade but instead Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about how the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority made young girls in America have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with the Director of the White House Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein about this anniversary.Jan. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Vice President Harris speaks on 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

    09:32
  • UP NEXT

    NM Secretary of State on the rise of political violence 

    08:19

  • California’s extreme weather undeniably connected to climate change

    06:50

  • Trump’s troubles mount as special counsel ramps up investigation

    11:21

  • GOP distracts from unpopular agenda with culture war fantasies

    03:04

  • Democrats grow frustrated with White House response to Biden documents probe

    04:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All