Ukrainians begin fleeing to Poland as Russian attacks intensify
03:34
Share this -
copied
As Russia's attacks on Ukraine intensify, NBC News' Cal Perry reports from Lviv, a city near the Polish border, where residents are beginning to leave the country or prepare for more dangerous security threats.Feb. 25, 2022
Now Playing
Ukrainians begin fleeing to Poland as Russian attacks intensify
03:34
UP NEXT
Whatever happened to the Republicans being the “big tent” party?
12:44
Texas Democrat on the hypocrisy of state GOP election officials
07:08
As Russia-Ukraine crisis remains on a knife edge, leaders weigh last ditch efforts at diplomacy
08:33
Text messages provide detailed record of Jan. 6 events
06:38
Secretary Katie Hobbs: “We are in peril if we have people in these offices who aren’t focused on the process but rather the outcome.”