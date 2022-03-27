Ukrainian reaction to President Biden’s historic speech in Warsaw
Following President Biden’s historic speech in Warsaw, Poland, MSNBC’S Michael Steele spoke to Maryan Zablotskyy, a member of the Ukraine Parliament, and Igor Novikov, a former adviser to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, about how President Biden’s speech was received in Ukraine, and what more the U.S. can do.March 27, 2022
