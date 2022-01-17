U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues
04:29
Share this -
copied
Almost six decades ago, Martin Luther King Jr. warned about the dangers of the filibuster. This week, Democrats latest attempt at voting rights legislation is almost certain to fail, as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) show no signs of waiving on their support for the filibuster. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin examines how “lukewarm” liberalism is damaging democracy.Jan. 17, 2022
Mo Amer talks comedy in the time of Covid
08:33
GA State Rep. Bee Nguyen: "Republicans aren’t slowing down on their assault against our democracy”
04:57
Now Playing
U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues
04:29
UP NEXT
The Gaslighting GOP
03:38
The blatant hypocrisy of tennis ace Novak Djokovic
02:15
“Don’t Look Up” smashes Netflix records as it takes on Climate change deniers