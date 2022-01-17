IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues

Ayman Mohyeldin

U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues

04:29

Almost six decades ago, Martin Luther King Jr. warned about the dangers of the filibuster. This week, Democrats latest attempt at voting rights legislation is almost certain to fail, as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) show no signs of waiving on their support for the filibuster. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin examines how “lukewarm” liberalism is damaging democracy.Jan. 17, 2022

    U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues

