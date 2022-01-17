U.S. marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as battle over voting rights continues

Almost six decades ago, Martin Luther King Jr. warned about the dangers of the filibuster. This week, Democrats latest attempt at voting rights legislation is almost certain to fail, as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) show no signs of waiving on their support for the filibuster. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin examines how “lukewarm” liberalism is damaging democracy.Jan. 17, 2022