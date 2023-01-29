Tyre Nichols' killing reignites calls for federal police reform

- Now Playing
Tyre Nichols' killing reignites calls for federal police reform09:41
- UP NEXT
Vice President Harris speaks on 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade09:32
NM Secretary of State on the rise of political violence08:19
California’s extreme weather undeniably connected to climate change06:50
Trump’s troubles mount as special counsel ramps up investigation11:21
GOP distracts from unpopular agenda with culture war fantasies03:04
Democrats grow frustrated with White House response to Biden documents probe04:26
Freshman Rep. Daniel Goldman reflects on a chaotic first few days in office09:53
Rep. Lloyd Doggett blasts the House GOP’s marathon Speaker debacle11:18
Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state02:29
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on the chaos within the GOP and election denialism07:15
Why Can’t Republicans Quit Donald Trump?09:56
Rep. Gerry Connolly: “Donald Trump has to face his reckoning.”09:06
Kevin McCarthy’s path to Speaker is in peril08:08
Who controls the PA state legislature?07:19
Rep. Mondaire Jones on the Respect for Marriage Act, and what’s next after his term in Congress ends06:13
Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak08:01
Sandy Hook families push for change, decade after shooting08:39
Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party06:01
Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP09:29
- Now Playing
Tyre Nichols' killing reignites calls for federal police reform09:41
- UP NEXT
Vice President Harris speaks on 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade09:32
NM Secretary of State on the rise of political violence08:19
California’s extreme weather undeniably connected to climate change06:50
Trump’s troubles mount as special counsel ramps up investigation11:21
GOP distracts from unpopular agenda with culture war fantasies03:04
Play All