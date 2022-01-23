Two years later, world leaders grapple with what on earth to do to about Covid-19
Boris Johnson has announced he’s scrapping the U.K.’s covid restrictions. Meanwhile, in Australia, after two years of strict lockdowns, the nation has decided to “let covid rip.” However, across the ditch in New Zealand, the Government is facing legal action over it’s strict covid rules which are preventing citizens from returning home. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin asks, does any world leader have the answers to try to tackle this pandemic?Jan. 23, 2022
