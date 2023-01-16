IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s troubles mount as special counsel ramps up investigation

    11:21
  • UP NEXT

    GOP distracts from unpopular agenda with culture war fantasies

    03:04

  • Democrats grow frustrated with White House response to Biden documents probe

    04:26

  • Freshman Rep. Daniel Goldman reflects on a chaotic first few days in office

    09:53

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett blasts the House GOP’s marathon Speaker debacle

    11:18

  • Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state

    02:29

  • Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on the chaos within the GOP and election denialism

    07:15

  • Why Can’t Republicans Quit Donald Trump?

    09:56

  • Rep. Gerry Connolly: “Donald Trump has to face his reckoning.”

    09:06

  • Kevin McCarthy’s path to Speaker is in peril

    08:08

  • Who controls the PA state legislature?

    07:19

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones on the Respect for Marriage Act, and what’s next after his term in Congress ends

    06:13

  • Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett reacts to Democrats’ winning streak

    08:01

  • Sandy Hook families push for change, decade after shooting

    08:39

  • Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party

    06:01

  • Congressional Dems Show a United Front Amid Chaos Within the GOP

    09:29

  • Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax fraud in his company

    02:37

  • Jury finds Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy

    09:17

  • Rep. Barbara Lee calls Trump’s meeting with a white supremacist “shameful” but “not surprising”

    10:44

  • Democratic organizers have one message for donors: 2024 starts now

    05:59

Ayman Mohyeldin

Trump’s troubles mount as special counsel ramps up investigation

11:21

The walls are closing in on ex-President Donald Trump. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin broke down the recent developments in both Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation with his Sunday night panel, Juanita Tolliver, Susan Del Percio, and Danny Cevallos.Jan. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump’s troubles mount as special counsel ramps up investigation

    11:21
  • UP NEXT

    GOP distracts from unpopular agenda with culture war fantasies

    03:04

  • Democrats grow frustrated with White House response to Biden documents probe

    04:26

  • Freshman Rep. Daniel Goldman reflects on a chaotic first few days in office

    09:53

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett blasts the House GOP’s marathon Speaker debacle

    11:18

  • Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state

    02:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All