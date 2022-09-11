Trump Faces a Deluge of Legal Woes

Justice Department lawyers slammed Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to allow a Special Master to review documents recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort as a risk to national security in a new filing this week. The news that DOJ officials are appealing Cannon’s decision is just the latest legal woe for Trump and his allies. This week, MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon was arrested on multiple charges and a federal grand jury has been convened to examine the finances of a Trump super pac created after the 2020 election. Congressman David Cicilline joined MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the myriad headaches for the former president.Sept. 11, 2022